'Now is the best time to be an entrepreneur'

FOR Eugene Erik Lim, president and chief executive officer of Topline Group, entrepreneurship is more than just running a business — it’s about finding purpose and creating value that outlives one’s generation.

“I’ve always believed that what we build should have meaning and hopefully change the world for the better,” said Lim, who represents the third generation of a Cebu-based family of entrepreneurs.

While the first two generations focused on mall development and real estate, Lim took a different route. Under his leadership, Topline has diversified into ports, logistics and fuel distribution, with each business designed to complement the other.

“We make sure our companies synergize. For example, our tech arm supports our fuel and logistics operations. That’s how we create efficiency,” he said, during Sunstar Cebu’s Beyond the Headlines news program on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Lim admits the transition wasn’t easy.

“You have to pay the tuition,” he quipped, referring to the inevitable setbacks that come with learning new industries. “But as long as you focus on what you can do, anything is possible.”

He attributes his entrepreneurial mindset to both family and education.

“Family plays a huge role — if your parents are business-minded, that becomes part of your mindset. But schools also matter. At the University of San Carlos, our practicum required us to actually sell a product, so even before graduation, we were learning how business works.”

For Lim, that early exposure should start even earlier.

“Entrepreneurship shouldn’t begin in college,” he said. “Parents and schools can nurture that curiosity at a young age — teach kids to see opportunities, solve problems and add value. Not everyone is meant to be an entrepreneur, but everyone can learn to think like one.”

That same mindset guides how Lim leads his team of more than 500 employees.

“We keep only up to three layers of hierarchy. We want to extract ideas from everyone,” he said. “Intrapreneurship is key — even employees can think and act like business owners if they understand the vision.”

Lim believes that fostering such an environment creates resilience, something Topline demonstrated during recent challenges such as the Cebu earthquake.

“Our people went the extra mile without being told. They took ownership. That’s what makes an organization strong,” he said.

Rise of solopreneurs

In today’s fast-changing business landscape, Lim believes adaptability is the most crucial skill.

“Before, strategic plans could take a year to implement. Now, with technology moving so fast, you have to adapt weekly,” he said. Artificial intelligence, he added, has become an equalizer for entrepreneurs.

“You can bounce ideas with AI, use it for research or even planning. It’s not perfect, but it lowers the barrier to entry. That’s why this is the best time to be an entrepreneur.”

He describes this era as the rise of the “solopreneur,” where a person can build something meaningful with minimal resources.

“Before, you needed a full team to start. Now, you can start alone, learn from mistakes and grow fast. The tools are there — you just need the courage to begin.”

His advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is simple:

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great. Fail fast, learn fast and keep going. If you see a need, fill the need. Opportunities are everywhere — you just have to be ready to take them.”

For Lim, Cebu is the perfect place to do just that.

“Cebu has always been a testing ground. If your idea works here, it can work anywhere,” he said. “Cebuanos are smart, resourceful and grounded. We just need to continue nurturing that entrepreneurial spirit — in our schools, our homes and our communities.”

Lim sees his role as both leader and mentor.

“We’re still young as an organization, but we’re building foundations for the next generation,” he said. “When you create something that gives value — to your people, your community and your city — that’s what true entrepreneurship is about.” / KOC