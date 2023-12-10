Noynay stops Weriuw in opening round

CEBUANO Joe Noynay continues his streak as a welterweight after another impressive win on Saturday night, Dec. 9, 2023, in the Elorde International Productions’ “Night of Champions XXXI” at The Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque City.

Noynay made quick work of Indonesian veteran Ramadhan Weriuw after knocking him out in the first round.

Noynay, a native of Bogo City, Cebu, mixed it up by targeting Weriuw’s head and body. Noynay finally caught Weriew with a solid right to the body that dropped the Indonesian.

Counted out

The referee counted out Weriuw, who refused to stand up, awarding Noynay with the knockout in the 2:03 mark of the first round.

Noynay is now 23-3-2 with 10 knockouts, while Weriuw dropped to 18-15-1 with 16 knockouts.

The 28-year-old Noynay decided to move up to the welterweight division after losing his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific super featherweight belt via a second-round knockout in a rematch with Liam Wilson in Australia last year.

Noynay has won his fourth straight fight as a welterweight.

In two other featured fights, Rechel Calo (6-1, 4 KOs) knocked out Kresler Tenorio (6-8, 4 KOs) in the seventh round to win the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) Youth super featherweight belt, while Archiel Villamor Jr. (6-0, 3 KOs) demolished Harry Omac (7-3-1, 3 KOs) in the third round to claim the PBF light flyweight title.