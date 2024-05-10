‘NPA commander’ arrested in Bacong, Negros Oriental

A SUSPECTED commander of the New People's Army (NPA), which operates in Bohol and Negros Island, was taken into custody during a police operation around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Purok 3, Barangay San Miguel, Bacong town, Negros Oriental.

The suspect, who went by the alias Commander Crystal, was apprehended by the operatives of Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Pilar Municipal Police Station, Bohol Police Provincial Office, Bacong Municipal Police Station, 63rd Special Action Company, 6SAB, and Regional Intelligence Division.

The fourth most wanted person in the entire Central Visayas is a member of the Sandatahang Yunit Propaganda (SYP) Platoon, which serves as squad leader of Front 4 under the defunct Central Visayas Regional Party Committee, NPSRL.

The authorities were armed with a warrant of arrest for murder issued by the court in Carmen town, Bohol during the operation.

No bail has been recommended by the court for Commander Crystal’s temporary liberty.

The suspect is currently detained at the Bacong Municipal Police Station, waiting to be presented to the court in Carmen town, where the warrant was issued.

In line with this, Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin commended his men for arresting one of the highest officials of the communist group.

"Let this be a message to all - justice will be served, and there is no escape," Aberin said.

A strict security is in place now at the Bacong Police Station while Commander Crystal has not been moved yet to another prison cell. (AYB, TPT)