Nuñeza, Gaccion top JPGT Minda Series 3

MANILA – Cliff Nuñeza won the boys’ 16-18 category title by two strokes in the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series 3 at Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon on Friday.

Cagayan de Oro’s Ally Gaccion claimed the girls’ title after finishing with a 76 for a 289 total, way ahead of runner-up Crista Miñoza whom she beat by 30 strokes.

Nuñeza, 17, had an impressive front nine to extend his overnight two-stroke lead. He came up with a clutch birdie on No. 16 and finished with a round of 73 and a four-day total of 299.

“I started well. I almost hit all the greens at the front side, which boosted my confidence going into the back nine,” said Nuñeza, who debuted at the JPGT Pueblo de Oro last year with a runner-up finish.

“My expectation was to hit my irons well, because that’s my problem the past three days. Today, it was all good,” he added.

John Rey Oro matched Nuñeza’s final-round 73 and placed second with 301 while Patrick Tambalque was third with a 74-304.

“I played bad but I had fun on the course. I was a bit relaxed, but overall, I was satisfied with my performance for the week,” the 17-year-old Gaccion said.

The Mindanao Series will conclude with the Pueblo de Oro leg in Cagayan de Oro starting Aug. 12.

The top two players from each age division, including boys’ and girls’ 8-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18 categories, will earn slots to the Match Play Championship on Oct. to 4 at the Country Club in Laguna. / PNA