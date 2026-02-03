NU-Cebu to Hold 1st Bulldogs Run

​IN CELEBRATION of National University’s 125th Founding Anniversary, the institution will host the 1st NU Cebu Bulldogs Run on February 21, 2026.

The race will flag off and conclude at the North Wing of SM City Cebu.

Around 2,000 participants are expected to join the event, with proceeds dedicated to the university’s scholarship fund for deserving students and community outreach programs.

The run features three categories open to students, the general public, and foreign runners: 3K, 6K, and 12.5K.

Registration fees are pegged at P1,000 for the 3K, P1,200 for the 6K, and P1,250 for the 12.5K.

Students are eligible for discounted rates, while a special Barkada Rate for the 3K run is available at P2,800 for a group of three.

All registered runners will receive an official race shirt, a bib, and a drawstring bag. Every finisher will be awarded a medal.

Assembly time is set for 4 a.m., with the race officially starting at 5 a.m.

In a press conference held last Monday at the NU Case Room in SM City Cebu, Johanna Minglana, NU executive admin director, informed the media that while there are no cash prizes, winners will receive gift packs from sponsors.

A raffle draw will also be held featuring major prizes, including a Honda Beat motorcycle, a laptop, and a mobile phone.

​Minglana added that 75 percent of the proceeds will go directly to NU Cebu's scholarship program, while 25 percent of it supports community projects with Barangay Mabolo PS4, NU's commitment to social responsibility.

"This isn’t just a fun run; it’s a celebration of NU Cebu officially opening its doors. It’s also one of the first major sporting events organized by the school in the region since joining the local academic community," the university stated in an official press release.

Also in attendance at the press conference were co-chairmen Francis Rebuyas and Darl Harold Hernan, Academe Director Anne Caroline Castillo, and SHS Principal Rosemarie Fe Entia. (JBM)