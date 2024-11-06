NU Lady Bulldogs continue unbeaten run

NATIONAL University solidified its dominance over archrival and reigning champion University of Santo Tomas, 76-70, to extend its win streak to 11 games in the UAAP Season 87 collegiate women’s basketball tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

This victory ensured that the Lady Bulldogs will at least secure a playoff spot with a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four, should they not complete an elimination sweep.

NU’s pursuit of a seventh elimination round sweep in nine seasons now stands in the way of Adamson University, De La Salle University, and Far Eastern University.

“Just glad that we pulled through in this one because we had a rough start, but I’m happy of how our players responded even though [UST] jumped at us early,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Aris Dimaunahan said. “We did not lose that focus we should be having for 40 minutes and part of which, that’s why we came back early, because CC (Camille Clarin) got some baskets early on.”

After a triple by Karylle Sierba briefly gave UST a two-point lead in the third quarter, 59-57, NU responded with a 13-0 run, culminating in a Cielo Pagdulagan inside shot in the final period that gave the Lady Bulldogs an 11-point cushion, 70-59, with less than 7:30 remaining.

A layup by Tacky Tacatac cut UST’s deficit to seven, 74-67, but layups by Angel Surada and a crucial turnover by Brigette Santos sealed NU’s 11th consecutive victory.

With this win, NU completed a head-to-head elimination round sweep of UST, replicating its 75-69 victory in the first round on Sept. 21.

“I think that’s part of the challenge of how we should play the game from start to finish. Syempre, hindi perfect, but the challenge really is how well we could bounce back if there are adversities and lapses that happen, especially on the defensive side,” Dimaunahan added.

Camille Clarin led the Lady Bulldogs’ charge with 21 points (18 in the first half) to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block, while Pagdulagan tallied 17 points (seven in the fourth quarter), six rebounds, two assists, and one block.

Ann Pingol chipped in 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, while Surada scored eight points to go along with six rebounds, one assist, and one block. In 14 minutes and 15 seconds of play, Fabruada tallied four points, a game-high eight rebounds, and two assists.

NU looks to inch closer to an elimination round sweep when it faces Adamson, which is returning to the Final Four after a five-year absence, on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Meanwhile, UST remains in solo second place with a 9-2 record, both losses coming at the hands of NU.

Tacatac led UST in the losing effort with 21 points, three assists, and two steals, while UAAP Season 86 Athlete of the Year Kent Pastrana chipped in 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.

CJ Maglupay tallied 10 points, six rebounds, two steals, and one block, while Santos contributed an all-around statline with eight points, six assists, five steals, four rebounds, and two blocks.

The Growling Tigresses will look to bounce back when they take on University of the East on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the same Cubao venue. / RP2SPORTS