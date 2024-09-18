NU outshines UP; FEU wins over UE

NATIONAL University put on a defensive clinic in the third period, powering its way to a 76-64 victory over the University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 87 collegiate women’s basketball tournament on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2024, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs (3-0) will meet the University of Sto. Tomas Growling Tigresses (3-0) in a highly-anticipated matchup between the top two teams on Saturday, 11:30 a.m., at the Big Dome with both squads looking to deal each other their first loss in the tournament.

This game is a rematch of last year’s Finals where UST ended NU’s seven-season dynasty in Season 86, which makes the Saturday showdown all the more interesting.

Tied at 41 at the break, the Lady Bulldogs emerged from the dugout with new-found concentration and focus after squandering a 15-point lead in the second quarter.

NU opened the third frame with 16 unanswered points care of Aloha Betanio, Pringle Fabruada, and Maymay Canuto for a 57-41 advantage.

It was a complete drought for UP in the third, going field goal-less on 0-of-10 shooting and scoring just two points off 1-of-2 efforts from the charity stripe by Alex Mendoza and Achrissa Maw.

“This game was a game of runs. Luckily yun ngang third quarter namin we stepped on the gas, we clamped down on defense after the halftime break,” said NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan.

Fabruada and Betanio, who sparked the breakaway, led the Lady Bulldogs with the former tallying 16 points and five rebounds and the latter making 13 points, four rebounds, four steals, and two assists.

Gambian center Jainaba Konateh, 19, also delivered 12 points, six rebounds, and a steal for NU. Ann Pingol also showed off her range with two triples to finish with nine points.

Christie Bariquit topscored for the Fighting Maroons, who slid to 1-2, with 14 points but 13 of those came in the first half.

Maw added 12 points, three rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, while Kaye Pesquera supplied 10 points and seven rebounds.

FEU 62, UE 56

Earlier, a Josee Kaputu-less Far Eastern University survived a massive University of the East comeback to secure its first win, 62-56.

The Lady Tamaraws took control early in the game, outscoring the Lady Warriors 19-5 in the second period to establish a commanding 43-21 lead at halftime.

This pivotal run saw contributions from Maxene Dela Torre, MJ Manguiat, Shane Salvani, and Rea Ong, as FEU drained 8-of-14 shots from beyond the arc in the first half. In contrast, UE struggled with their perimeter shooting, missing all 11 of its attempts.

Despite their first-half struggles, the Lady Warriors fought back in the fourth quarter, thanks to the efforts of Rachel Lacayanga, Dominique Vacalares, Kate Cruz, and Aliyah Ronquillo.

Their rally from a 32-54 deficit brought them closer, with Ronquillo’s triple and subsequent layup off a steal narrowing the gap to 54-60 with 1:04 remaining. However, this late surge proved too late.

In the final moments, Salvani’s free throws with 13.1 seconds left sealed the victory for FEU.

“It feels good to be here. Ganito pala pakiramdam ng panalo. Hahanap-hanapin ko yung ganitong feeling. But of course itong panalo namin it’s because of what the players did naman inside the court,” said FEU head coach Raiza Palmera-Dy, who earned her first coaching win and saw her team improve to 1-2.

Dela Torre led the charge of the Lady Tamaraws with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Manguiat and Salvani produced nine and eight points, respectively, while Ong and Erica Lopez chipped in seven apiece in the breakthrough victory.

Kaputu, a mythical team member last season, did not see action after suffering a full ACL tear in her left knee during their game against National University last Saturday.

The Lady Tamaraws now hold a 1-2 record and occupy sixth place in the standings.

FEU will face the University of the Philippines on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, aiming to build on its recent success.

For the Lady Warriors, this loss marks their 40th consecutive defeat dating back to Season 82, dropping their record to 0-3.

Lacayanga paced UE with 19 points on 7-of-25 shooting from the field. She also grabbed eight rebounds.

Ronquillo added 11 points, while Cruz and Vacalares posted eight and seven

points, respectively.

UE will continue its search for a first win against De La Salle University at 1:30 p.m. also on Sunday. / RP2S