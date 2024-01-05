Quibranza III: NU way to watch movies

When you’re spending money to catch projected blockbusters on the silver screen, it doesn’t seem so bad to pay up and go the extra mile — or in this case, experience extra style.

NUSTAR Resort Cebu at the South Road Properties, Cebu City recently opened its NUSTAR Premier Cinemas located on Level 2 of The Mall. We were invited by management on Dec. 20, 2023 to check it out while witnessing an opening ceremony led by its executives.

We learned that mall-goers will have two cinemas to choose from:

There’s the 210-seater Premier Cinema that features a Dolby 7.1 Digital surround sound system, a Christie laser projection system, and a massive 15x6-meter screen. Then there’s VIP Premier Cinema that offers an intimate 80-seat setup featuring fully reclining leather seats, Dolby Atmos surround sound, a 15x6-meter screen, and an advanced Christie laser projection system. During the event, we were hosted at the VIP Premier Cinema. Indeed, the new cinema looked, smelled and felt luxurious.

We were also treated to some tasty bites from the mall’s very own: egg tarts by Abaca Baking Co., lechon empanada by Fili Lobby Lounge, bentos by Koshima by Nonki, and a cheese and chorizo platter by Barcino. Also, we learned that part of the cinema’s perks is that you can bring food inside the cinema from any of the mall’s tenants.

“To enhance the experience, NUSTAR Premier Cinemas offers the unique convenience of having items from NUSTAR outlets delivered directly by the waitstaff of the respective outlets to the lounge upon request,” said the mall in a press statement.

There’s more to the dining/watching experience. There’s the Snack Bar that offers one with the classic popcorn, sodas and snacks. There’s the VIP Lounge Bar, where one can savor signature cocktails, including the must-try Salted Caramel Martini. I was not able to take a photo of the cocktails and grazing table since I was too focused on getting my fill of karaage.

There’s always something magical about new offerings, and NUSTAR Premier Cinemas is no exception. This 2024, drop by and experience a “NU” way of watching movies. Just don’t get too comfy on those recliners and risk dozing off!