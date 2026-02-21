Nuggets set road scoring record

NIKOLA Jokic poured in 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and handed out seven assists in just under 30 minutes as the Denver Nuggets crushed the Portland Trail Blazers 157-103 on Friday night (Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in PH).

The Nuggets set a franchise record for most points scored on the road and posted the highest point total in an NBA game this season, an Associated Press (AP) report said.

Jamal Murray added 25 points, bouncing back a night after missing a potential game-winning free throw in a 115-114 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Julian Strawther and Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 19 points apiece for Denver.

The Nuggets dominated from the start, leading 82-53 at halftime after shooting 13 of 22 from beyond the arc. Denver eventually stretched the lead to as many as 55 points and finished 21 of 41 from three-point range.

Jokic was nearly unstoppable early, scoring 19 points in the first quarter and 24 by halftime. He finished 10 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 4 from deep.

Jrue Holiday led Portland with 19 points. Deni Avdija tallied 15 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds but committed six turnovers.

Matisse Thybulle, sidelined since Oct. 29, returned with five points and three steals, while Kris Murray, out since Jan. 5, added a point and a rebound.

Lakers 125, Clippers 122

In Los Angeles, Luka Doncic had 38 points and 11 assists as the Lakers edged the Clippers 125-122. Austin Reaves added 29 points, while LeBron James finished with 13 points and 11 assists in the Lakers’ first game after the All-Star break.

The Lakers squandered a 15-point second-half lead but held on as Doncic scored 12 in the fourth quarter to help split the four-game season series against their crosstown rivals.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points before exiting with an apparent ankle injury with 5:10 left for the Clippers (27-29). Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points and seven rebounds before fouling out late.

Cavaliers 118, Hornets 113

In Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Cavaliers past the Charlotte Hornets 118-113 for their seventh straight win, the AP reported.

Jared Allen posted 25 points and 14 rebounds, while James Harden contributed 18 points and eight assists.

Charlotte’s Kon Knueppel scored 33 points and hit seven three-pointers, giving him 193 made treys this season — second most by a rookie in NBA history behind Keegan Murray’s 206 in 2022-23. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller added 18 points each.

Grizzlies 123, Jazz 114

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 23 points and GG Jackson added 20 as the Memphis Grizzlies rallied past the Utah Jazz 123-114. Memphis snapped a four-game losing streak with eight players scoring in double figures.

Isaiah Collier led Utah with 24 points, while Kyle Filipowski and Ace Bailey scored 20 apiece. The Jazz were recently fined $500,000 by the NBA for sitting key players in recent games.

In other action, the Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers 131-118, Miami beat Atlanta 128-97, Milwaukee topped New Orleans 139-118, Minnesota Timberwolves downed Dallas Mavericks 122-111, and the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Brooklyn Nets 105-86. / LBG