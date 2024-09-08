NUJP: Journos must not harm people while pursuing stories

THE National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) Cebu has issued a reminder to journalists about their responsibility to “do no harm” while pursuing stories.

The organization issued its statement on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, four days after radio reporter Benjie Talisic streamed live his chase of a teacher for a comment on the incident involving the teacher and posted the video’s recorded version.

“While journalists must indeed ‘chase the story,’ we must at all times practice the ‘do-no-harm’ principle,” NUJP Cebu said.

The video, which is still on Talisic’s Facebook page, had garnered over 7,600 reactions, 4,800 comments and 3,500 shares, with 1.5 million views as of Sunday afternoon, Sept. 8.

This prompted reactions from social media users, with one Facebook user commenting that the teacher had “the right to remain silent,” while others urged the reporter to “respect the privacy” of

the teacher.

The video is captioned “midagan ang mahuyang (a gay person runs).” It also states the name of the teacher’s school and the teacher’s name.

The teacher was accused of biting two students.

The video shows media practitioners attempting to get the teacher’s side of the story, following the teacher out of an establishment.

At one point, the teacher threatened to destroy a journalist’s smartphone.

In its statement, NUJP Cebu stressed the importance of treating sources with respect, transparency and professionalism.

It referenced the Ethical Guide for Filipino Journalists, which advises media practitioners to seek permission before interviews and inform sources about the purpose of their inquiries.

SunStar Cebu tried to get the comment of Talisic, but to no avail. / CDF