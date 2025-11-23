NUJP marks 16 years since Ampatuan Massacre

MARKING 16 years since the Philippines’ deadliest election-related violence, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) has renewed its call for full justice in the Ampatuan Massacre where 58 people were killed.

In a public statement on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, the NUJP commemorated the 16th anniversary of the Ampatuan Massacre, remembering 32 slain journalists and reiterating calls for justice.

“The victims’ families and the media community continue to wait for full justice,” NUJP said. “We stand in solidarity with the families in calling for the resolution of pending appeals, including on the recognition of the 58th victim, Reynaldo Momay and on the damages sought by the heirs.”

The Maguindanao Massacre, also known as the Ampatuan Massacre, occurred on Nov. 23, 2009, in the province of Maguindanao in Mindanao.

Fifty-eight people, including 32 journalists, were brutally killed when a convoy of family members and supporters of political rival Esmael Mangudadatu was ambushed.

The attack was allegedly orchestrated by the powerful Ampatuan political clan to prevent Mangudadatu from filing his candidacy for provincial governor.

It remains the deadliest single attack on journalists in history and highlighted the Philippines’ issues with political violence, clan politics, and impunity.

The trial, which lasted over a decade, eventually led to convictions of several members of the Ampatuan family in 2019.

Despite the tragedy, only 44 suspects have been convicted, while over 70 others involved are still at large.

The union pointed out that with the 2019 convictions still under appeal, many of the threats journalists faced in 2009 persist.

The group stressed that political dynasties remain deeply “entrenched in power,” while economic pressures keep media workers vulnerable to the fallout of political rivalries.

The NUJP said the atrocity is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle to safeguard journalists, preserve editorial independence and secure fair wages, with regional reporters remaining the most exposed and underpaid.

“As we continue to call for full justice for the 58 massacre victims, this commemoration is also a reminder for all of us to keep working for media safety, editorial independence and a living wage for media workers,” NUJP said. / DPC