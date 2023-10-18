Numerous firearms, ammo seized in Toledo City raid

NUMEROUS weapons and ammunition were confiscated during a house raid in Toledo City, midwest Cebu on Tuesday night, October 17, 2023.

The alleged owner of the firearms, Ferid Joseph Libre Baena, however, escaped arrest.

Baena had already left their house when the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Cebu City Field Unit served the search warrant issued by Judge Ruben Altubar of Regional Trial Court Branch 29 in Toledo City.

The CIDG men immediately applied for a search warrant after verifying information from the neighbors of Baena that the latter often fired his guns.

Seized from Baena’s house were a Sterling 9mm sub-machine gun and a magazine with 20 bullets, an M16 rifle and two plastic magazines, 43 bullets of caliber .223 rifle, a box containing 72 bullets of .40 caliber, 35 bullets of 9mm, a 7.62 mm round M14 rifle with a magazine, an M16 Aero Precision with scope, four live rounds of 7.62, a Caliber .223 Vector Arms Rifle-North Salt Lake with magazine and 64 bullets.