NUNS starts strong; SHS-AdC drops SGVIL opener

MANILA – National University-Nazareth School (NUNS) kicked off its title-retention campaign with a 25-16, 25-14 victory over King’s Montessori School in the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (SGVIL) Rising Stars Cup Division 1 on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

Alas Pilipinas Girls star Xyz Rayco finished with 10 points on six aces and four attacks for the Lady Bullpups, who needed only 46 minutes to secure the victory.

Jaila Adrao had nine points, while Jhaynna Bulandres and Raine Alonzo chipped in eight and seven points, respectively.

Kriska Gendap paced King’s Montessori with six points, followed by Sharina Lleses with five points.

In Division 2’s Pool H, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) fell to University of Batangas, 12-25, 19-25.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas defeated De La Salle-Zobel, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19, in Pool D.

Nicole Pelaez scored 10 points for the Junior Tigresses, who also got eight points each from Ryzel Laag and Eliz Mechavez.

Jeleanne Laborte had 10 points, while Alyanna Valdez and Kylie Celada added eight points each for the Junior Lady Spikers.

Also winning in Division 1 were Immaculada Concepcion College over Canossa Academy, 25-12, 26-24, in Pool B and St. John’s Institute over De La Salle-Lipa, 26-24, 25-13, in Pool C.

In Division 2, reigning champion Domuschola International School demolished The Beacon Academy, 25-8, 25-8, while San Beda University outplayed MGC-New Life Christian Academy, 25-23, 25-19, in Pool E.

UST-B swept La Salle Green Hills, 25-23, 25-13, and Poveda dominated last year’s Division 2 runner-up Everest International School, 25-21, 25-16, in Pool F.

Winners in Pool G were Assumption Antipolo over Pace Academy, 25-18, 25-15, and NUNS B over CCF-The Life Academy, 25-7, 25-9.

In the other Pool H game, De La Salle Zobel-B won over St. Paul College-Pasig, 25-16, 25-19. / PNA