Nurse stabbed to death by patient in Bohol hospital

A 51-YEAR-OLD nurse at Bohol Doctors Hospital died after being stabbed multiple times by a patient, while a utility worker was also injured.

The incident occurred at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2024, inside the medical ward of the said hospital in Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City.

The suspect, Marlito Linguis, 31, from Purok 4, Barangay Magsaysay, Sevilla town, surrendered to the police after the incident.

The victim, only identified as Marie, 51, from Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck, leading to her death.

The utility worker, Francis Justiniare, 21, from Purok 4, Barangay Cainsican, Inabanga, was also stabbed in the abdomen but survived the attack.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel John Kareen Escober, chief of the Tagbilaran City Police Station, the suspect, along with several others, was admitted on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, for food poisoning after eating dinuguan (a Filipino blood stew) at a gathering in their area in Barangay Magsaysay, Sevilla.

It was reported that on Wednesday night, the victim uttered something that upset the suspect.

On Thursday morning, just as the suspect was about to be discharged, he suddenly grabbed a pair of scissors from the nurse station and repeatedly stabbed the victim in the chest and neck.

After the victim collapsed, Justiniare tried to help but was also stabbed in the abdomen, causing him to run.

The suspect, however, did not resist arrest when police officers arrived.

“He said he was displeased with what the nurse told him, which led him to stab her,” Escober stated.

Escober also revealed that the suspect admitted to being one of the drug surrenderers in his town during the PNP’s Oplan Tokhang campaign in 2016.

The Tagbilaran City Police Station is preparing to file a murder charge against the suspect.(AYB, TPT)