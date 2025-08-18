Nustar, Crimson bag top tourism, hospitality awards

THE heart of Cebu’s vibrant tourism sector — its dedicated employees — took center stage at the 2025 Cebu Tourism and Hospitality Awards (CTHA). The annual event, which celebrates the people who serve as the backbone of the industry, honored top performers in a lively ceremony at Ayala Center Cebu’s Activity Center on Aug. 13, 2025.

NUSTAR Resort & Casino Cebu emerged as a big winner, securing both the Hotel and Resort Manager of the Year and Best Marketing Campaign of the Year awards. Another standout, Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan, was recognized as the Sustainability Champion of the Year.

The awards, organized by the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI), highlight the resilience and excellence of the people who make Cebu a premier tourist destination.

Department of Tourism Central Visayas Director Judy Gabato emphasized that the true measure of success for the industry isn’t just in visitor numbers but in the warmth and dedication of its people.

“The true measure of our success is not just in the number of arrivals or the beauty of our destinations, but in the people who welcome our guests and turn ordinary encounters into extraordinary memories,” she said.

HRRACI president Mia Singson-Leon echoed this sentiment, noting that the awards were created to honor those who went above and beyond during the challenges of the pandemic and Typhoon Odette. “This is our shout-out to the people behind the smiles, the care, and the excellence,” she said.

CTHA 2025 chairman Ron Manalang reminded nominees that their dedication had already made them winners, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence and to be proud representatives of their brands.

CTHA 2025 Winners

This year’s awards saw a rise in nominations, from 31 in its first year to 55, underscoring the industry’s continuous growth and commitment to world-class hospitality.

Front of the House Employee of the Year: Jason D. Tampus, Belmont Hotel Mactan

Heart of the House Employee of the Year: Cresta R. Oba, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown

Supervisor of the Year: Lychiell Jane Alde, Bai Hotel Cebu

Hospitality and Tourism Educator of the Year: Welou Dil B. Diaz, University of Cebu-Main Campus

Hotel and Resort Manager of the Year: Key Ann B. Garcia, Nustar Resort & Casino Cebu

Sustainability Champion of the Year: Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan

Best Marketing Campaign of the Year: Nustar Resort & Casino Cebu / KOC