NUSTAR Dragon Boat Regatta unites athletes and communities for its second year

NUSTAR Resort Cebu officially announced the return of the NUSTAR Dragon Boat Regatta 2026, bringing the dragon boat community back to Cebu for its second year from September 18 to 20, 2026.

Unveiled during a press conference held at the NUSTAR Ballroom, this year’s regatta builds on the momentum of its inaugural staging and is expected to bring together racing teams and athletes, sports enthusiasts, partners, and supporters for three days of competition, camaraderie, and celebration.

Official races will take place on September 19 and 20 at the NUSTAR Boardwalk, where teams will compete along a 200-meter straight course in 7 race categories. Local and international teams are welcome to participate, regardless of federation affiliation.

Among the VIPs present at the press conference were representatives from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Cebu City Government, Department of Tourism Region VII (DOT-7), Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF), and Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (Pads). They were joined by NUSTAR executives, brand partners, and members of the media.

“Last year’s inaugural regatta was more than a sporting event. It was a celebration of teamwork, diversity, and community,” said Sean Knights, Chief Operating Officer of NUSTAR Resort Cebu. “This year, we are building on that momentum as we welcome the dragon boat community back for an even bigger and more exciting event. Through this regatta, we also hope to contribute to Cebu’s continued growth as a premier destination for sports tourism and with the support of the Local Government of Cebu, the Department of Tourism, and the Philippine Sports Commission – we are certain that we are heading towards the right direction.”

The competition will feature seven racing categories: Premier Open Standard Boat DB22, Premier Mixed Standard Boat DB22, Premier Women Small Boat DB12, Premier Open Small Boat Corporate DB12, Senior-A Open Small Boat DB12, 24U Open Small Boat DB12, and Para-Dragon 1 Open Small Boat DB12.

For this year, NUSTAR will be working with the PDBF for the technical race management and operations and Pads Inc. for event and team participants’ handling.

“Our partnership with NUSTAR is a testament to what can be achieved when world-class hospitality and a purpose-driven organization come together. Together, we are elevating the NUSTAR Dragon Boat Regatta into a premier international sporting event that drives sports tourism while championing the power of inclusion. By placing adaptive athletes on the same stage as elite competitors, we are proving that true excellence is measured not only by performance, but by the opportunities we create for everyone. Together, we are building a legacy where sport unites communities, breaks barriers, and inspires the world", said JP Maunes, Founder of Pads.

Beyond the competition, the regatta forms part of NUSTAR’s broader vision of supporting Cebu’s position as a destination for major sporting events. By drawing athletes and visitors to the city, the event also creates opportunities for tourism, local businesses, community engagement, and long-term partnerships.

“This is a monumental event not just for NUSTAR, as the integrator of the private sector and national and local government units and agencies, but also for Cebu, as we continue to aspire to be a premier and iconic sports tourism destination,” said Katrina Mae de Jesus, Vice President for Business Development of NUSTAR Resort Cebu.

The regular registration rate is P2,000 per participant for domestic teams and USD50 per participant for international teams. Discounted rates of P1,600 for senior citizens and persons with disabilities and P1,000 for students are also available. The deadline for payment and submission of required race documents is August 15, 2026.

Registered participants may also avail themselves of special accommodation packages at Fili Hotel Cebu and NUSTAR Hotel Cebu for stays from September 18 to 21, 2026. Packages include two nights’ accommodation, applicable participation fees, daily breakfast for up to two guests, and complimentary airport shuttle service.

The NUSTAR Dragon Boat Regatta is supported by the Department of Tourism and the Cebu City government. For more information, visit the NUSTAR Dragon Boat Regatta 2026 official Facebook page or www.nustar.ph or call (032) 888 8282. (SPONSORED CONTENT)