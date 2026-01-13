Nustar joins Cebu in celebrating local culture, craftsmanship this Sinulog 2026

NUSTAR Resort Cebu marks Sinulog 2026 with a series of activities that bring the community together in one iconic destination.

This January, guests can experience a week-long Sinulog celebration at NUSTAR featuring cultural exhibits, live performances, and community-focused events.

Feel the heartbeat of Sinulog at Nustar

At the center of the celebration is the Sto. Niño Shrine within the property, which is open to guests throughout the festival. These activities highlight the cultural and historical foundations of Sinulog and remain an integral part of the overall celebration.

From January 12 to 18, guests can view the Sto. Niño Images and the Festival Queens’ Costumes Exhibits. These activations offer a closer look at the traditions and craftsmanship that bring deeper meaning to Sinulog.

During the same period, the Sinulog Artisan Fair at The Mall at NUSTAR will showcase Cebuano delicacies, handcrafted items, and products from local artisans and small businesses. Cultural shows, roaming Sinulog Ambassadors, and a parade within the property are also scheduled during the festival weekend from January 16 to 18.

Designed for convenience and comfort, NUSTAR’s Sinulog activities allow guests to move seamlessly between exhibits and performances without leaving the property. Free shuttle services and multiple access points support easier access for both locals and tourists. The full shuttle schedule may be viewed at www.nustar.ph/free-shuttle/.

Through its lineup of cultural showcases, community events, and exciting experiences, Sinulog 2026 at NUSTAR offers an inclusive and welcoming way to take part in one of Cebu’s most important festivals.

For more information, including the full schedule of activities, guests may visit www.nustar.ph or contact (032) 888 8282. (PR)