NUSTAR Resort Cebu brings 9 award-winning bars from across Asia to Cebu for one night only

Nine award-winning bars from across Asia gather together at NUSTAR Resort Cebu on November 15, 2026, for “Asia Icons: The Fiesta Closing Party,” the grand finale of The Philippine Cocktail Fiesta 2026.

Taking place at the Grand Ballroom of NUSTAR Resort Cebu, the one-night-only event will bring together some of Asia's globally acclaimed bars and bartenders. The closing party marks the culmination of The Philippine Cocktail Fiesta 2026, which will be held in Cebu for the first time, marking the festival's expansion beyond Metro Manila.

Leading the impressive international lineup is Hope & Sesame from Guangzhou, China, ranked No. 1 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 and named “The Best Bar in Asia 2026.” Joining the lineup are Bangkok's Bar Us, ranked No. 6, Hong Kong’s Coa, ranked No. 24, and Kuala Lumpur’s Three X Co, ranked No. 32. Completing the international lineup is Singapore's BOP (Bartenders of Pony), ranked No. 52 on the extended 51–100 list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026.

The Philippines is equally well represented, led by Problem Child, ranked No. 44 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 and named “The Best Bar in the Philippines 2026.” Joining them is The Spirits Library, which earned the No. 98 spot on the extended Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 list. Completing the nine-bar lineup are ReCraft and Raion, both featured on 50 Best Discovery.

Complementing the international lineup are NUSTAR's own bar and beverage concepts, including Mott 32, Axis Entertainment & Sports Bar, Fili Lobby Lounge, and NUSTAR Lobby Lounge, reinforcing the resort's position as a destination for dining, entertainment, and premium cocktail experiences in Cebu.

Asia Icons: The Fiesta Closing Party takes place on November 15, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM at the Grand Ballroom, NUSTAR Resort Cebu.

Tickets are priced at PHP 1,999 nett, inclusive of cocktails from participating bars and free-flowing pours from NUSTAR. Food will be available for purchase. Groups can also enjoy a Buy 10 Tickets, Get 1 Free offer. Tickets are available at https://nstr.ph/AItfcp.

Mott 32 Cebu welcomes Beijing's award-winning bar, Long Fong

As part of the festival, NUSTAR Resort Cebu will also host a special guest shift at Mott 32 Cebu on November 13, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

The event will bring together Fan Zhu, co-founder of Beijing's award-winning Bar Long Fong, and Jay Natividad, Mott 32 Cebu's award-winning Head Mixologist, for a two-hour collaboration showcasing their respective approaches to cocktail-making.

Bar Long Fong ranked No. 96 on the extended Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 list and previously received the Bar of the Year and Best Cocktail Menu awards at the 2023 North Regional DRiNK Awards.

Open to the public, the guest shift offers cocktail enthusiasts in Cebu another opportunity to experience internationally recognized bartending talent during the festival.

For more information, visit nustar.ph or follow NUSTAR Resort Cebu on Facebook and Instagram. (Sponsored Content)