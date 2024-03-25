NUSTAR Resort Cebu collaborates with local universities for Visual ‘Eggs-travaganza’

These mammoth eggs, towering at an impressive four feet tall, showcased the imaginative prowess of students from the partnering universities, including Cebu Institute of Technology-University, Benedicto College-Cebu City Campus, University of San Carlos-Talamban Campus, University of Southern Philippines Foundation, and University of the Philippines-Cebu.

From March 18 to 31, 2024, NUSTAR Resort Cebu will transform into a gallery for these stunning art displays. Guests strolling through the integrated resort will have the chance to admire the intricate designs of the Easter eggs, strategically positioned in prominent areas. Moreover, at the NUSTAR Atrium, visitors can indulge in edible Easter creations figures crafted by the resort’s own pastry chefs, Genaro Moleño and Rolando Macatangay, adding a delectable touch to the festivities.

Beyond the visual splendor, NUSTAR’s collaboration with the universities aims to foster creativity within the local community. By offering a platform for budding artists to showcase their skills, the resort seeks to inspire and nurture the upcoming generation of artistic talents.

NUSTAR invites everyone to join in the Easter festivities, promising a family-friendly experience complete with magic shows, special performances, Easter egg hunts, and more at “The Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party” on March 31. With various activities and promotions, including discounted stays at Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu and exciting casino offers, NUSTAR ensures that Easter celebrations are brimming with enchantment and thrills as we welcome Easter with open arms and warm hearts.