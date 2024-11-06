NUSTAR Resort Cebu kicks off holiday season with ‘Mystical Holiday Magic’

Each star was carried by representatives known as “Star Bearers,” including local figures recognized for their contributions to the community. The final star was placed by NUSTAR’s chief operating officer, Alan Teo, completing the symbolic installation. Sistemang Pilipino scholars, a nonprofit group that nurtures young musical talents, accompanied the Star Bearers, highlighting the event’s deeper message of purpose, unity and giving back to the community.

The illuminated tree now stands as a beacon of celebration at NUSTAR, signifying the resort’s commitment to spreading hope and joy throughout the holiday season.

Community-centered celebrations

As part of its corporate social responsibility, NUSTAR’s “Mystical Holiday Magic” extended beyond luxury and festivities. The Universal Cultural Foundation Inc. (UCFI), the resort’s philanthropic arm, awarded scholarships to young musicians from Sistemang Pilipino. These scholarships aim to empower talented individuals by providing the resources they need to pursue music education, reinforcing NUSTAR’s dedication to supporting local talent.

This initiative reflects the resort’s commitment to creating meaningful change during the holiday season, ensuring that the spirit of giving reaches beyond the event’s celebrations.