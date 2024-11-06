NUSTAR Resort Cebu kicks off holiday season with ‘Mystical Holiday Magic’

NUSTAR Resort Cebu, a premier luxury destination in the Visayas-Mindanao region, officially ushered in the holiday season on Oct. 25, 2024, with its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at The Atrium. The event introduced this year’s theme, “Mystical Holiday Magic,” showcasing festive lights, decorations and community spirit.
Continuing a tradition of symbolism and community
For three years, NUSTAR has maintained a tradition that revolves around the installation of symbolic stars on its Christmas tree. This year’s ceremony invited changemakers who embody the values of love, hope, peace and joy — core principles that the resort aims to promote.
Each star was carried by representatives known as “Star Bearers,” including local figures recognized for their contributions to the community. The final star was placed by NUSTAR’s chief operating officer, Alan Teo, completing the symbolic installation. Sistemang Pilipino scholars, a nonprofit group that nurtures young musical talents, accompanied the Star Bearers, highlighting the event’s deeper message of purpose, unity and giving back to the community.
The illuminated tree now stands as a beacon of celebration at NUSTAR, signifying the resort’s commitment to spreading hope and joy throughout the holiday season.
Community-centered celebrations
As part of its corporate social responsibility, NUSTAR’s “Mystical Holiday Magic” extended beyond luxury and festivities. The Universal Cultural Foundation Inc. (UCFI), the resort’s philanthropic arm, awarded scholarships to young musicians from Sistemang Pilipino. These scholarships aim to empower talented individuals by providing the resources they need to pursue music education, reinforcing NUSTAR’s dedication to supporting local talent.
This initiative reflects the resort’s commitment to creating meaningful change during the holiday season, ensuring that the spirit of giving reaches beyond the event’s celebrations.
Entertainment and exclusive launches
The festivities continued at Axis, where the resort unveiled a new music video titled “Balay ni Mayang.” This release follows the success of “I Love Cebu,” a previous project launched during the Sinulog festival. The afterparty at Axis was filled with live performances, festive music and holiday cheer, capping off the night with energy and excitement.
Holiday offers and luxurious stays
To further enhance the holiday experience, Fili Hotel at NUSTAR is offering exclusive discounts for stays. Guests who book directly can enjoy a 20 percent discount on standard rooms and suites, with an additional 10 percent off for NUSTAR Rewards members.
NUSTAR’s signature restaurants will also feature special holiday menus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, providing guests with a culinary experience that celebrates the season through a variety of festive dishes.
Shopping and entertainment at The Mall | NUSTAR
NUSTAR’s luxury mall has become a destination for upscale shopping in the Visayas-Mindanao region, offering a carefully curated selection of global fashion brands and specialty stores. Visitors can enjoy both high-end retail options and a wide variety of dining experiences, all under one roof.
This holiday season, The Mall | NUSTAR promises a mix of elegance and entertainment, with interactive displays, exclusive offers and seasonal decor enhancing the shopping experience.
NUSTAR rewards: Special holiday promotions
NUSTAR’s Rewards Program adds to the holiday excitement by offering members the chance to double gaming credits or multiply points throughout the season. Whether booking a hotel stay, dining at a restaurant, or playing at the casino, guests can take advantage of these promotions, making their visit even more rewarding.
12 days of holiday magic
Over the coming weeks, NUSTAR will launch the “12 Days of Holiday Magic,” featuring daily surprises, performances by Sistemang Pilipino and exclusive offers. Guests can look forward to themed dining, shopping discounts and entertainment events, creating a festive atmosphere that lasts well into the season.
A season of unforgettable moments
As the holiday season unfolds, NUSTAR Resort Cebu remains committed to delivering world-class luxury and meaningful experiences. With activities that blend entertainment, community involvement and festive cheer, the resort aims to create moments that guests will cherish throughout the season.
For more information and updates on holiday offers, visit www.nustar.com.ph.