NUStar Resort Cebu stands with Cebu for Pink October

Throughout October, NUSTAR will illuminate its building façade in pink in support of breast cancer advocates, survivors, patients, their families, and communities.
Guests can also take part in Pink October at NUSTAR’s dining destinations. Fina, Xin Tian Di, Il Primo Italian Steakhouse, NUSTAR Lobby Lounge, Fili Lobby Lounge, and Umisho will offer specially curated pink-themed mocktails and desserts throughout the month.
Guests visiting NOM Urban Kitchen may also enjoy a complimentary Guava Pinya with a minimum spend of ₱1,500.
As part of the observance, NUSTAR also hosted a dinner with ICanServe Foundation, highlighting the importance of breast cancer awareness and continued support for the cause.
Through Pink October, NUSTAR joins the community in raising awareness and showing support to individuals and families impacted by breast cancer, while giving guests meaningful ways to take part in the month-long observance.
For more information about NUSTAR Resort Cebu, visit nustar.ph or call (032) 888 8282. (Sponsored Content)