NUStar Resort Cebu stands with Cebu for Pink October

Throughout October, NUSTAR will illuminate its building façade in pink in support of breast cancer advocates, survivors, patients, their families, and communities.

Guests can also take part in Pink October at NUSTAR’s dining destinations. Fina, Xin Tian Di, Il Primo Italian Steakhouse, NUSTAR Lobby Lounge, Fili Lobby Lounge, and Umisho will offer specially curated pink-themed mocktails and desserts throughout the month.

Guests visiting NOM Urban Kitchen may also enjoy a complimentary Guava Pinya with a minimum spend of ₱1,500.