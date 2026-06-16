NUSTAR Resort Cebu strengthens Cebu City’s position as a Wellness and Lifestyle destination with 'In Full Balance'

NUSTAR Resort Cebu officially launched In Full Balance, its signature wellness platform in celebration of Wellness Month this August, during an exclusive press event held at Fili Ballroom on June 15, 2026.

Designed to bring together wellness, movement, mindful living, and community, In Full Balance reinforces NUSTAR’s commitment to creating experiences that go beyond leisure. The platform places Cebu City at the center of the conversation on wellness tourism, active lifestyles, and purposeful community engagement, further strengthening its position as one of the country’s most dynamic destinations for sports, wellness, and lifestyle experiences.

Through a month-long series of curated activities, NUSTAR brings together wellness practitioners, fitness communities, hotel guests, partners, and advocates for experiences that celebrate balance in its many forms. From mindful movement and restorative practices to running, conscious dining, and social impact, In Full Balance reflects NUSTAR’s vision of making wellness an integral part of the Cebu lifestyle.

“Wellness continues to be one of NUSTAR’s integral pillars of experiences we create in order to complete every guest’s Cebu journey,” said Vincent Fajarda, VP Marketing of NUSTAR Resort Cebu. “Through In Full Balance, we aim to bring together individuals, communities, and partners through experiences that encourage holistic wellness—sound mind in a sound body, while showcasing Cebu as a vibrant destination for wellness, sports, and leisure."

Featured Wellness Activities

During the event, NUSTAR announced a series of wellness activities scheduled for August.

On August 8, internationally recognized instructor Jenifer Martinez (Yogi Jen) will lead Inside Flow Yoga, an immersive practice combining yoga, music, and mindful movement.

On August 14, wellness practitioner Lotte Edwards will facilitate a Sound Healing session, offering participants an evening of relaxation and mindfulness through therapeutic sound frequencies.

Both sessions on August 8 and 14 are free for hotel guests, by invitation and will be held at the NUSTAR Ballroom and Grand Ballroom, respectively.

NUSTAR will also host its first-ever NUSTAR Run on August 23, led by Cebu’s newest and first female race director Janice Pasculado. Welcoming runners of all levels, the community-focused event promotes fitness, healthy living, and social impact. Benefiting the Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko Foundation, the run is expected to attract participants from Cebu and neighboring regions.

Participants may register through myruntime.com/events under the following race categories during the early-bird period: