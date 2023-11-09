NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s ultimate celestial holiday escape

The holiday season is upon us, and NUSTAR Resort Cebu is ready to make your festive dreams come true. In a stellar occasion that dazzled its guests, NUSTAR Resort Cebu kicked off the holiday season with an unforgettable Tree Lighting Ceremony on October 27, 2023.

This year’s theme, “A Celestial Journey,” granted a night of wonder, enchantment, and the true spirit of the holidays.

From the breathtaking star-themed decorations that adorn every corner of NUSTAR Resort’s property to the luxurious amenities that cater to your every need, prepare to be completely immersed in the resort’s celestial holiday wonderland.

Entertainment fit for the stars

The Tree Lighting Ceremony started with the arrival of NUSTAR’s guests to the enchanting tunes of the harpist, Holly Angel Paraiso. The evening continued with a mesmerizing opening production that featured the Cebu Philharmonic Orchestra, the enchanting soprano Crystal Oliva, and the graceful moves of the University of Cebu Dance Company.

But the real magic happened when the celestial gods and goddesses were introduced, adding a touch of mystique and wonder to the event. These iconic figures represent purity, light, and celestial beauty, signifying the transition from darkness to light, much like the act of illuminating the tree.

NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s gods and goddesses for this year include Nica Zosa, Miss Summit International 2021; Kiara Liane Wellington, Reyna ng Aliwan 2023; Clare Inso, Miss Universe Philippines Lapu-Lapu 2023; Kenneth Cabungcal, Man of the World 2023; and James Vidal, Man of the World 2022.

The grand finale of the night is the NUSTAR-exclusive “Installation of Stars,” a symbolic moment led by NUSTAR executives and outstanding Cebuano achievers who have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields, embodying the best qualities of humanity and excellence.

This year’s star bearers include the talented 16-year-old Cebuano singer and songwriter, Jared Almendras, representing the Star of Joy; International Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Federation Toronto Open Champion, Ethan Mondigo, symbolizing the Star of Peace; local interior designer and founder of an online fashion hub for emerging designers, Kate Ngo, embodying the Star of Love; Head for Environmental, Social, and Governance for a top venture capital firm in Asia, April Ong Vaño, representing the Star of Hope; and NUSTAR’s very own Chief Operating Officer Alan Teo, shining as the NU Star.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony was made possible with the help of NUSTAR’s partner brands, including Fili Hotel, NUSTAR Sports Max, Hagod Spa, Chow Tai Fook, Estee Lauder, Jo Malone, DiaGold, Barcino, Kazuwa Prime, Abaca Baking Co., Koshima by Nonki, and Han Mart.

Resort-wide holiday activities

Beyond the Tree Lighting Ceremony, NUSTAR Resort Cebu offers a spectrum of exhilarating holiday activities that promise delight for guests of all ages. These include an enchanting photo booth experience, a meet and greet with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a mind-bending close-up magic show, and the melodious performances of a choral group, which you can enjoy on December 24, 25, 31, and January 1. As you explore the integrated resort, you’ll find themed photo spots all around, including the Atrium, the heart of NUSTAR.

NUSTAR embraces the season of giving with “12 Days of Christmas.” NUSTAR Rewards members can earn 50 rewards points for a raffle entry, with 50 lucky winners on each draw day. Exciting prizes await, including gaming credits, dining vouchers, and premium appliances and gadgets, plus a special Christmas giveaway on December 25.

‘Uniquely Fili’ holidays

Fili Hotel is getting into the holiday spirit starting as early as November. Guests can unleash their creativity with gingerbread-making and t-shirt coloring activities, ensuring that the holidays shine even brighter this year for the whole family.

Fili Café, the resort’s all-day dining buffet restaurant, and Fili Lobby Lounge offer festive flavors to savor. Guests can also find holiday hampers and goodies perfect for gifting.

Holiday flavors

More holiday feasting options await at Xin Tian Di, Mott 32, Il Primo, and Fina, where you can relish curated menus, dim sum sets, and Christmas and New Year sets. For those with a crowd to feed, party platters are available.

NUSTAR’s head bartender has crafted holiday-inspired aperitifs, ensuring every sip is a journey through holiday magic. From spirited twists on classic cocktails to innovative concoctions, including the NUSTAR Fizz, Santa Claus Iced Tea, Visayas Snow, Santa Goes White, and Rudolph’s Nose, are a delightful addition to your festivities.

As NUSTAR becomes a beacon of festive joy, revel in star-studded performances, savor culinary creations worthy of the stars, and ignite your senses with the thrill of exciting casino games. Don’t miss the resort’s ultimate New Year’s Eve countdown party, a celebration that captures the extravagance and allure of the iconic Roaring ‘20s.

Get ready to bask in the brilliance of the stars and embark on a luminous journey together. Make your holidays shine at NUSTAR Resort Cebu, where guests of all ages can create memories that will sparkle brightly for years to come.

Free guest shuttle services are available, with priority boarding for NUSTAR Rewards members.

For more information and holiday festivities schedules, visit the resort’s website or follow NUSTAR Resort Cebu on Facebook, Instagram and Viber. You can also reach the resort via email at contactus@nustar.com.ph.

Come and be a part of NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s celestial journey this holiday season. NUSTAR awaits with a galaxy of delights to make your holiday truly exceptional!