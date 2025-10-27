NUSTAR rings in the yuletide season with 'Pearl of the holiday season'

NUSTAR Resort Cebu officially ushered in the holidays with the grand lighting of its under-the-sea-themed Christmas tree at The Atrium, marking the annual celebration on October 25, 2025. Now in its fourth year, the event featured the Installation of the Stars, a tradition symbolizing love, joy, peace, hope, and renewal. NUSTAR Resort’s Sean Knights placed the final “New Star,” representing Cebu’s collective optimism for the future and showcasing the central symbol, the pearl: a representation of resilience, transformation, and shared hope for a brighter Cebu.

Through its philanthropic arm, the Universal Cultural Foundation Inc. (UCFI), NUSTAR extended the celebration’s purpose beyond the resort by supporting TCCFI through facility repairs and new equipment for its Parian Drop-in Center, aiming to provide a safer, more nurturing space for 30 resident and transient children.