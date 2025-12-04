Nustar switches to COREnergy for power supply

NUSTAR Resort & Casino Cebu has tapped COREnergy, the retail electricity arm of Vivant Energy, as its new retail power supplier to support the resort’s expanding operations.

The shift is expected to improve energy reliability for the integrated resort, which has growing electricity requirements across its hospitality, gaming and retail facilities.

The deal, announced Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, comes as Nustar increases its footprint in Cebu’s tourism market. Trevor Hammond, senior vice president for gaming and integrated resort operations, said the partnership is intended to ensure stable supply for the property’s daily operations.

COREnergy will provide electricity and give Nustar access to its My Power Platform, a system that allows users to monitor consumption in real time. Company president Francis Del Val said the tool is designed to help clients manage usage and plan energy needs.

The agreement comes as Vivant Corp. expands its portfolio of sustainable business solutions ahead of a major regulatory shift.

Starting 2026, the Energy Regulatory Commission will lower the contestable threshold to 100 kilowatts, allowing more commercial establishments to participate in the Retail Electricity Supply market.

COREnergy said flexible supply arrangements and data-driven tools will give businesses greater control over power costs and operational resilience — an advantage for energy-intensive industries such as hospitality and gaming. / KOC