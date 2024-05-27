NUSTAR to host grand opening weekend of Cebu Food and Wine Festival 2024

Themed “Taste Cebu,” the Cebu Food and Wine Festival 2024 is set to delight all senses and celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Cebu the whole month of June. This multisensory gastronomic experience will showcase the best of Cebu’s produce, people and places.

Spread across Metro Cebu and Mactan Island, the month-long festival will host over 60 pocket events, featuring over 40 restaurants, 20 hotels, 27 national chefs and 10 mixologists. The grand opening weekend, taking place at NUSTAR Resort Cebu from June 1 to 2, will offer attendees a chance to indulge in immersive tasting zones, action stations by renowned chefs and world-class entertainment.

Joining the opening weekend are esteemed industry experts and suppliers, who will be demonstrating the golden standards of gastronomy. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the diverse landscapes of Cebu through three distinct tasting zones: Wave, Peak and Warmth, each representing different facets of Cebuano culture and cuisine.

Among the featured chefs are Chef Sau del Rosario, renowned as “The Godfather of Philippine Cuisine” for his mastery of Kapampangan dishes; Chef David Thien, a luminary in the culinary world who has left an indelible mark on the Michelin scene with his innovative approach to French cuisine infused with Asian flavors; and Chef Lisa Revilla-Thien, a highly acclaimed chef formerly at the helm of The Dempsey Cookhouse and Bar in Singapore by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges.

Prices for a one-day pass are P2,000 for food only and P3,500 for food and beverage. NUSTAR Rewards Club members can also avail themselves of event passes through points redemption.

Experience Cebu’s vibrant food scene firsthand at the “Taste Cebu: Food and Wine Festival 2024,” which is hosted in cooperation with IQOS and Vino Enoteca. / PR