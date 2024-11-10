Nustar unveils new look of rewards cards, launches rewards app

NUSTAR Resort Cebu recently launched a cosmic-inspired update to its Nustar Rewards program, unveiling redesigned cards with new tiers: Star, Sky, Sun, Zodiac and Universe.

The reimagined rewards promise members enhanced benefits beyond the gaming floor, including prioritized access to dining, retail offers and exclusive privileges with high-end brand partners like Louis Vuitton, Bulgari and Tiffany & Co. Dining partners span world-class names like Mott 32 and Kazuwa Prime, ensuring an array of experiences.

Besides reintroducing the rewards program, Nustar also introduced its Rewards Mobile App, allowing users to track points, book services and redeem rewards, making their loyalty experience seamless.

The app features a Rewards Shop, where points can be redeemed for curated items, and a virtual card, enabling seamless earning and redemption of points with every transaction.

It also features an integrated messaging inbox, ensuring users stay up to date on exclusive promotions and upcoming events.

“This isn’t just about renaming our card tiers or changing their appearance. It’s a reminder of our commitment [to] providing you with a universe filled with rewards and benefits,” Alan Teo, chief operating officer of Nustar Resort and Casino said. / KOC