'Nutrition gaps persist among Filipinos'

MANY Filipinos continue to fall short of recommended nutrition and healthy lifestyle standards, with unhealthy diets compounded by the high cost and limited access to nutritious food.
Based on the 2023 National Nutrition Survey, the Department of Science and Technology–Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) said energy and nutrient intakes across all population groups remain below recommended levels.
Key findings
The 2023 survey shows the following results:
* Low nutrient intake: Energy and nutrient consumption across all population groups remains below recommended levels.
* High cholesterol and triglycerides:
1 in 10 adults has high cholesterol
2 in 10 adults have high triglycerides
* Physical inactivity:
3 out of 4 adolescents are physically inactive
Nearly half of adults lack sufficient physical activity
* Risk behaviors:
6 out of 10 adults engage in binge drinking
2 out of 10 adults smoke
“These figures highlight persistent nutrition, lifestyle, and food system challenges that affect health and well-being across the life course,” the institute said in a post on Monday, February 16, 2026.
In the Philippines, the Nutritional Guidelines for Filipinos (NGF) serve as the country’s official food-based dietary guidelines, offering science-based advice tailored to Filipino diets and daily living to help prevent non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.
The NGF encourages Filipinos to:
Eat a variety of foods in the right amounts;
Stay physically active; and
Limit salt, sugar, and alcohol intake, and avoid smoking.
These messages were translated into Filipino as the “10 Kumainments” by the National Nutrition Council to make the guidelines more relatable to the public.
DOST-FNRI said it is revisiting the NGF using a food systems approach that focuses on commonly eaten Filipino foods, promotes appropriate portion sizes, and recommends dietary patterns adaptable across different income levels.
The institute said aligning nutrition guidance with real-life food environments can help Filipinos make healthier choices, while also supporting policies and partnerships aimed at making healthy diets accessible, affordable, and sustainable. (JJL)