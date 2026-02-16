'Nutrition gaps persist among Filipinos'

MANY Filipinos continue to fall short of recommended nutrition and healthy lifestyle standards, with unhealthy diets compounded by the high cost and limited access to nutritious food.

Based on the 2023 National Nutrition Survey, the Department of Science and Technology–Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) said energy and nutrient intakes across all population groups remain below recommended levels.

Key findings

The 2023 survey shows the following results:

* Low nutrient intake: Energy and nutrient consumption across all population groups remains below recommended levels.

* High cholesterol and triglycerides: