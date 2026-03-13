Nvidia to invest $2B in AI cloud firm Nebius

TECHNOLOGY company Nvidia will invest $2 billion in Nebius Group as part of a strategic partnership to expand artificial intelligence cloud infrastructure.

The chipmaker said the investment reflects confidence in Nebius’s engineering capabilities and will support the development of large-scale AI data centers.

Under the agreement, Nebius will gain early access to Nvidia’s latest computing technologies as the companies collaborate on software and systems designed to run massive AI computing clusters.

The deal highlights how the global AI boom is reshaping cloud infrastructure, with a new wave of specialized “neocloud” companies emerging to deliver AI-optimized computing power for startups, enterprises and research institutions. (NPG)