Nxled seeks 4th straight victory

MANILA – Nxled eyes a share of the lead when it battles Choco Mucho in the PVL All Filipino Conference Siklab Series on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Chameleons, who swept their first three assignments, meet the resurgent Flying Titans at 6 p.m.

“I have shivers, as usual. No, they are playing really good. This is another super high level and talented team. You know, there is (Sisi) Rondina, there is (Eya) Laure, there is a bunch of super very good players,” Nxled head coach Ettore Guidetti said in a statement.

“So we will try to prepare for the game at our best as usual. To study what they do, to perform at our best. And then, hopefully, we continue to block.”

Creamline leads the standings with a 4-0 slate. Choco Mucho ranks third at 3-1, followed by Farm Fresh, Akari, and PLDT with identical 2-2 records. Capital1 has a 2-3 card.

Spearheading Nxled are Brooke Van Sickle, Jonah Escamillan, Myla Pablo, MJ Phillips and ace setter Gel Gayuna.

But Choco Mucho has the firepower and experience to disrupt Nxled’s unbeaten run.

“I challenged the team na mahaba yung break, tapos Nxled ang kalaban namin. Sabi ko sa kanila, kailangan namin paghandaan (I challenged the team because the break is long, and our next opponent is Nxled. I told them that we need to prepare for it),” Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

Laure and Rondina-Rosales will be supported by Jackie Acuña, Leyann de Guzman and Jovelyn Fernandez.

In the other game, Galeries Tower hopes to finally barge into the win column against Akari at 1 p.m.

Aiza Pontillas, Jean Asis, Erika Deloria and Shola Alvarez will lead the Highrisers, while Eli Soyud, who scored 30 points against Farm Fresh, will banner the Chargers along with Ivy Lacsina and Fifi Sharma.

Meanwhile, Clearskiiin seeks the solo lead in the Spikers’ Turf against winless Armed Forces of the Philippines at 3:30 p.m.

The UV Smashers are tied with National U-Archipelago Builders and Criss Cross King Crunchers at 3-0. / PNA