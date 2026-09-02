Nxled shocks PLDT Hitter

MANILA -- Nxled pulled off a 25-19, 25-22, 25-20 victory over defending champion PLDT in the PVL Invitational at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.

With consistent ball passing, ball control and net defense, the Nxled Chameleons bounced back from their 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 20-25 loss to the Creamline Cool Smashers on Monday, Aug. 31.

MJ Phillips led Nxled with 13 points, followed by skipper Myla Pablo with 12 points and Lyann Marie Loise De Guzman with 10 points.

“I think after yesterday’s game, we put in a lot of work. We just wanted to showcase to everyone how much we’ve put in over the last couple of weeks and, thankfully, it showed out here today,” Phillips said after the 90-minute match.

Pablo and De Guzman also showcased their defensive prowess with nine digs apiece, while Jona Sabete-Escamilla anchored the back row with 15 receptions.

Savi Davison scored 20 points on 19 attacks and one block, while Mika Reyes chipped in eight points for the PLDT High Speed Hitters. / PNA