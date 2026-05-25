Obesity threatens productivity, firm warns

A DANISH pharmaceutical firm is ramping up efforts to address obesity in the Philippines, warning that the growing health crisis could weigh on economic productivity and the country’s ability to sustain a healthy workforce.

The company launched its “Live Lighter” campaign as obesity rates continue to rise, affecting not only individual health but also families and communities.

The company partnered with Cebu-based pharmacy chain Rose Pharmacy to expand access to obesity and diabetes screening services in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Wei Sun, general manager of Novo Nordisk Philippines, said the company sees partnerships as critical to addressing obesity, which he described as a chronic disease affecting millions of Filipinos.

“Obesity is a chronic, serious disease affecting over 30 million Filipinos, and we know we are not going to be able to address it alone. We have to work with partners,” Sun said.

The partnership also aims to bring science-based healthcare solutions and advocacy efforts closer to communities in the regions.

“We are very happy that we can bring some of our expertise, innovations and advocacy efforts to this part of the Philippines,” Sun said.

Rose Pharmacy said many Filipinos continue to rely on self-medication and delay seeking professional medical care due to limited awareness and access to treatment options.

The company said the partnership aims to improve awareness, early detection and access to healthcare services outside major urban centers through its network of more than 465 stores across the Visayas and Mindanao.

It added that people in the provinces deserve more accessible healthcare options and the same level of care.

Under the partnership, select Rose Pharmacy branches will offer screening services for people with obesity and diabetes.

Economic impact

Health experts said rising obesity rates are becoming an economic concern as weight-related diseases increase healthcare costs, reduce worker productivity and contribute to absenteeism.

Recent estimates from the EpiCOb-PH study showed that obesity cost the Philippine economy about P1.9 trillion in 2025, equivalent to 7.3 percent of gross domestic product, reflecting the growing burden of noncommunicable diseases on public health spending and labor productivity.

Executives said improving obesity management is critical to maintaining a productive workforce amid concerns about the long-term impact of chronic diseases on economic growth. / KOC