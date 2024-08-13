Obiena back in training

MANILA – Ernest John “EJ” Obiena is back in the Philippines and declared he has resumed training after finishing fourth in the men’s pole vault at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In his Facebook post Tuesday, Aug. 13, and with Manila as locator, he said Filipinos will see more of him on the international stage.

“I commit to everyone now. I am back in training, I am back in the game and I am going to attack the rest of the season and make you proud,” the 28-year-old world No. 2 said. “You are going to see more from me and see the Philippine flag raised and raised on a global stage. Let’s get on with it!”

Filipinos need not go far as among his events this year is the Philippine International Pole Vault Challenge to be held at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City on Sept. 20.

There is no word yet if his Olympic rivals will be among the participants, including Swedish world No. 1 and Paris winner Mondo Duplantis.

Obiena also thanked the country for its support.

“First, I am filled with gratitude for the support of all of you and to be loved at times like this, by the country that raised me. I am indeed blessed!! Thank you!” he said.

He is expected to join the welcome parade for the Paris Olympians, led by double gymnastics gold medalist Carlo Yulo and boxing bronze medalists Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, from Aliw Theater in Pasay City to the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Manila on Wednesday.

The Manila local government said it will also give an incentive to Obiena, a Tondo resident.

On the other hand, Yulo grew up on Leveriza St., Malate, near the RMSC.

Obiena has regained his confidence, based on his post.

“The measure of a man or woman is NOT a singular event -- like the Olympics -- but a cumulative or collective measure over time. I finished fourth in Paris, close but not good enough. I am not measured by this. I am measured by my career,” he said. / PNA