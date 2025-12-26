Obiena finally spends Christmas with family in PH after 8 years

FILIPINO pole vault king EJ Obiena spent Christmas Day in the Philippines for the first time in eight years, after missing the holiday season here as it usually coincided with overseas training camps, competitions and other preparations.

Obiena made it known on social media how grateful he is for this rare moment.

“For the first time in eight years, finally one with the fam,” Obiena shared on his social media. “Merry Christmas, everyone, from my family to yours.”

Obiena is back on home soil following his campaign in the 2025 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand, where he secured his fourth gold medal in the regional sporting conclave.

It has been a challenging season for the Filipino Olympian, following the diagnosis of a back injury last year. Despite this, he still reigned in the Asian Athletics Championships in Korea last May and the Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge held in the Philippines last September. / RSC