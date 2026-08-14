Obiena, Gilas set sights on Asiad glory repeat

ASIA’s No. 1 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and Gilas Pilipinas are gearing up to defend their respective crowns in the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan next month.

Obiena and Gilas accounted for two of only four gold medals of Team Philippines in the 2023 edition of Asiad held in China.

The sporting conclave that gathers the best athletes in Asia is set to roll out on Sept. 10 to 26.

Obiena is currently in the thick of his European circuit training to fine-tune his form ahead of the men’s pole vault event at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya.

The 30-year-old Tondo native expressed confidence and excitement in his buildup, looking to replicate his historic 2023 performance. His victory in Hangzhou snapped a 37-year gold medal drought for Philippine track and field, dating back to legendary sprinter Lydia de Vega’s triumph in 1986.

Meanwhile, local basketball takes a back seat to prioritize national duty. The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has officially paused its Season 50 Governors’ Cup action until Oct. 7, clearing the runway for Gilas Pilipinas’ dual international stint.

Under head coach Tim Cone, a PBA-heavy squad bannered by naturalized star Justin Brownlee is set to tackle two major competitions: the Fiba World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers fourth window, where the Nationals play Jordan and Iran in Group E.

After that, Gilas embarks on its title defense in Japan against tough group opponents China, Bahrain and Kazakhstan.

Gilas famously ended a 61-year Asian Games basketball gold drought in 2023 after beating Jordan. / RSC