Obiena lands at fifth in Switzerland League

MANILA – Filipino pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena placed fifth at the Wanda Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday (Thursday, Aug. 22, PH time).

Paris Olympics gold medalist Armand Duplantis of Sweden won in 6.15m, improving by five centimeters the record he set at this same venue in 2022.

American Sam Kendricks, the Paris Olympics silver medalist and champion of 2017 and 2019, cleared 5.92m in his first attempt to settle for second place.

Sondre Guttormsen of Norway secured third place with a season best of 5.82m – a height that was also cleared by Australian Kurtis Marschall, Obiena, and Greek Emmanouil Karalis.

Marsschall ranked fourth, while Karalis, the Paris Olympics bronze winner, was sixth.

After a successful first attempt at 5.62m, Duplantis also cleared 5.82m, 5.92m, and 6.00m.

The Wanda Diamond League is Obiena’s first tournament after the Paris Games where he finished fourth, clearing 5.90m in his third attempt.

The world’s No. 3 Obiena pocketed the silver medal at the 2023 World Championships in Hungary, setting the Asian record of 6.0m. / PNA