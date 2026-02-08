Obiena strikes gold at Asian Indoor Championships

FILIPINO pole vaulter EJ Obiena opened his 2026 season on a high note after clinching the gold medal in the men’s pole vault finals of the 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships at the Tuanbo Sports Center in Tianjin, China on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The two-time Filipino Olympian cleared 5.70 meters in a single attempt to secure the top podium finish.

China’s Li Chenyang attempted three times to match the height but settled for 5.60 meters, earning the silver medal.

Another Chinese athlete, Chen Yang, claimed the bronze with a successful 5.40-meter clearance on his first attempt.

The victory marks Obiena’s second gold medal of the year, following his stellar performance at the International Springer-Meeting in Germany on January 29.

Obiena is set to continue his European indoor campaign at the INIT Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe in Germany.

Obiena continues to hold the Asian indoor record with a 5.93-meter clearance, which he set at the ISTAF Indoor meet in February 2024. (Jasten Arrogante, BiPSU intern)