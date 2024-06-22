OBO collects P86.845M in first half of 2024

THE Office of the Building Official (OBO) has collected P86.845 million from January to June 2024, marking a 10 percent increase compared to the P78.723 million collected during the same period in 2023.

“OBO is pleased to announce that our revenue for January to June 2024 has reached P86 million. This represents a significant increase from the P78 million recorded during the same period in 2023,” OBO head Florante Catalan said, as reported by the Cebu City News and Information on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Catalan reported OBO’s revenue figures to acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Accordingly, the revenue boost came from various permit applications, including building, occupancy, electrical, demolition, fencing, business, streamer, among others.

Specifically, the collection comprised P37.988 million from business permit applications, P20.221 million from annual permit applications, P15.216 million from building permit applications, P8.101 million from occupancy permit applications, and P4.122 million from applications for permits to operate.

Catalan credited the increase in collections partly to the online application process, which has made it easier for individuals and businesses to obtain necessary permits.

“We remain committed to maintaining this momentum and continuing to provide efficient, transparent, quality services to the public,” Catalan said.

Catalan also attributed the increase of the revenue to the economic status of Cebu City.

“The economic boom in Cebu City has led to an increase in construction activity, resulting in an increase in the number of permits applied,” Catalan said. (AML)