OBO flags construction site for blocking Escario sidewalk

THE Office of the Building Official (OBO) has issued a violation notice against a construction project on N. Escario Street for forcing people to walk in dangerous traffic.

The City took action after a concerned resident reported that the sidewalk in Barangay Camputhaw was completely blocked. During an inspection on March 5, 2026, officials found piles of sand, gravel, and building supplies covering the walkway.

Because of the mess, students, office workers, and commuters were forced off the sidewalk and into the path of heavy traffic near the busy Gorordo Avenue intersection.

More violations found

Beyond the blocked path, the OBO discovered other safety issues, including the use of a lifting machine called a gondola without the required permits.

While the builders have started to clear the sidewalk, OBO Head Architect Florante Catalan declined to comment on specific details of the ongoing investigation. The project has been given five days to officially respond and follow all city rules.

Why this matters

N. Escario Street is a main road for motorcycles, taxis, and buses. It becomes especially dangerous during rush hour when traffic is at its peak.

Authorities are reminding all developers that following safety standards is mandatory. They are also encouraging residents to keep reporting hazards to help prevent accidents and keep the public safe.