OBO flags expired machine permits after worker’s death

THE Office of the Building Official (OBO) on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, said it discovered that the contractor of City Clou Tower D and B in Barangay Zapatera, Cebu City had expired machine permits, following a fatal incident where a worker was killed by a falling galvanized iron pipe.

OBO head Florante Catalan said in an interview Wednesday, June 11, 2025, that they discovered the expired permits while waiting for an update on their inquiry into the incident.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 10, a construction worker died after a galvanized pipe fell from the 22nd floor and struck his nape while he was plastering the eighth floor.

During their inspection, Catalan said the office discovered 11 pieces of machinery, including construction hoists, gondolas, and a tower crane, were operating despite having expired permits.

“While waiting sa result sa among inquiry about sa ilahang gitawag na Alimac (a construction hoist brand) or gondola, sad to say, expired ang mga permits,” Catalan said.

(While waiting for the result of our inquiry about what they referred to as the Alimac or gondola, sadly, we found that the permits were expired.)

Following the discovery, the OBO suspended the use of the machines. Construction on other buildings may continue, but workers will use the stairs in the meantime as the contractor works on renewing the permits for the said equipment.

The developers and contractors were only given five working days to renew the permits to continue operation.

Each violation carries a minimum penalty of P10,000, with different penalties applied depending on the type of equipment involved.

“If molapas na ilang permit, naay penalties. So, mo-add sa bayronon. Maybe sila, wala nagpakabana kay gamay ra ang bayronon,” Catalan said

(If their permits expire, there are penalties, which add to the total cost. Maybe they didn’t take it seriously because the fines are minimal.)

Catalan had urged the developers and contractors not to limit their spending when it comes to safety, saying that the safety of the workers should be at the top of their priorities.

“Ayaw tihika ang safety measures sa inyong constructions. Kay ngano man? Ang kinabuhi ang dapat natong unang proteksyonan, ikaduha ang property,” Catalan said.

(Don’t take safety measures lightly at your construction sites. Why? Because life should be our top priority—property comes second.)

“Irresponsible lang ang mga mga contractor nga dili mokuha og ing-ana (permit). Mura ba'g taken for granted na lang nila,” Catalan added.

(Contractors who don’t secure those kinds of permits are simply being irresponsible, as if they’re just taking things for granted.)

Catalan said the OBO regularly monitors permits, adding that the contractors should have their permits renewed regularly and apply for renewal a month before the expiration. (JPS, Divine Grace Bendanillo - CNU Main Campus Intern)