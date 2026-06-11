OBO: Old buildings pose biggest concern in possible major quake

OWNERS of older buildings should have their structures assessed and retrofitted to reduce risks from a possible magnitude 7.2 to 7.5 earthquake, as the Office of the Building Official (OBO) said aging structures remain Cebu City's biggest concern despite strict standards for newer developments.

Renewed discussions on earthquake preparedness started after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Mindanao Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Experts also warned that faults affecting Cebu could generate a major earthquake capable of producing Intensity 8 ground shaking.

Florante Catalan, head of the OBO, said newly constructed buildings comply with current earthquake-resistant standards because they undergo several layers of review before, during, and after construction.

Before the OBO issues a building permit, developers must submit structural plans, engineering analyses, and other technical requirements, including soil tests for larger structures.

Engineers and architects review the documents to ensure that designs comply with safety standards and withstand expected loads and seismic activity.

"Before they start construction, they submit a notice of construction to the office so we know who the engineers, architects and contractors involved in the project," Catalan said in Cebuano.

Catalan said inspections continue throughout construction to ensure builders follow approved plans before the city issues occupancy permits. Structural engineers consider earthquake forces, wind loads, and other hazards when designing buildings.

"The structural engineers have already checked that. They have considered the movement of the building and the possible impact of earthquakes," Catalan said in Cebuano.

Older structures

Despite these safeguards, Catalan said owners of older buildings must not remain complacent.

When asked whether Cebu City is prepared for a magnitude 7.2 to 7.5 earthquake, Catalan said newer buildings meet current standards, but older structures require closer attention.

"Two things. Yes for new buildings. Not entirely yes, or maybe a little no, for older buildings. They must check, retrofit and evaluate buildings, especially those that are already 50 years old," Catalan said in Cebuano.

Catalan said buildings that are 15 years old and above must secure Annual Inspection Certificates. This process requires assessments conducted by licensed engineers and architects to determine whether structures remain safe for occupancy.

"If a building is already 15 years old, we determine whether it is still safe. We require certifications and testing results before issuing a certificate," Catalan said in Cebuano.

Hazardous buildings

Catalan said the Cebu City Government keeps records of buildings already declared hazardous because of age and structural deterioration.

"There are buildings that we have already declared hazardous because they are old. They are already in our records," Catalan said in Cebuano.

Catalan said some owners applied for demolition permits after structural engineers determined their buildings were no longer safe. Owners of unsafe structures must undertake repairs, retrofitting, or demolition.

"Rather than waiting for something to happen during an earthquake," Catalan said.

Shared responsibility

Catalan said ensuring earthquake resilience is a shared responsibility between government regulators and private property owners.

While the Cebu City Government conducts annual monitoring through inspection requirements, building owners must hire qualified professionals to assess the condition of their structures regularly.

"There are what we call Annual Inspection Certificates. Buildings are checked every year," Catalan said in Cebuano.

Catalan said Cebu City's high-rise buildings and newer developments utilize current structural standards, emphasizing that earthquakes remain unpredictable and preparedness must begin long before a disaster occurs.

"What we cannot completely prevent is what may happen when a strong earthquake strikes," Catalan said.

Catalan said the City's greatest challenge involves ensuring older buildings remain safe. He urged owners not to wait for a major earthquake before having their structures evaluated. (April Vince Villacorta & Jhoyenn Sumayang, CNU interns)