Observing ‘kalagkalag’ in the words of saints
Every Nov. 1 and 2, cemeteries across Cebu come alive as families gather to honor their loved ones. All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day — or kalagkalag, as it’s known locally — go beyond simple remembrance. These days become full-blown reunions, connecting faith, family and community in an enduring tradition of love and memory.
Here are three reasons why Cebuanos flock to cemeteries each year to observe kalagkalag:
Celebration of life
Pope John Paul II, in a 1997 Angelus message, said: “The church links her contemplation of those who have already attained God’s glory with her remembrance of those who have gone before us marked with the sign of faith and who now sleep in peace.”
This sentiment reflects the Cebuano approach to honoring the dead as a communal event. Cemeteries become lively gathering spots, with families setting up tents, preparing food and even bringing speakers to play music. In Cebu, remembering the dead is not just about mourning; it’s a chance to celebrate lives well-lived. Sharing memories, jokes and prayers within the cemetery walls honors the cycle of life and death, much like the church’s remembrance of souls in peace.
A symbol of hope
“All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle,” said St. Francis of Assisi.
As night falls, cemeteries across Cebu are aglow with hundreds of candles placed on graves, symbolizing the enduring love and faith of those gathered. This tradition mirrors St. Augustine’s sentiment, “The measure of love is to love without measure.” Each candle, lit with prayers, shines as a testament to this love, offering hope that transcends life and death.
Death is not the end
Gathering in cemeteries isn’t just a cultural tradition; it’s a profound expression of faith. St. Rose of Viterbo’s words, “Live so as not to fear death. For those who live well in the world, death is not frightening but sweet and precious,” resonate here.
For Cebuanos, All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days affirm the belief that death is a transition, not a conclusion. This time spent in cemeteries serves as a reminder of life’s cyclical nature — that even in death, spirits remain connected to family. Cebuano families come not only to mourn but to honor, feel their presence and celebrate unity in life and beyond, held in God’s embrace.