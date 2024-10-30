Observing ‘kalagkalag’ in the words of saints

Every Nov. 1 and 2, cemeteries across Cebu come alive as families gather to honor their loved ones. All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day — or kalagkalag, as it’s known locally — go beyond simple remembrance. These days become full-blown reunions, connecting faith, family and community in an enduring tradition of love and memory.

Here are three reasons why Cebuanos flock to cemeteries each year to observe kalagkalag:

Celebration of life

Pope John Paul II, in a 1997 Angelus message, said: “The church links her contemplation of those who have already attained God’s glory with her remembrance of those who have gone before us marked with the sign of faith and who now sleep in peace.”