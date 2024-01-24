OCCCI manhandles the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges Mustangs in the Sinulog Cup 2024

The OCCCI Sheermasters pounced on the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs early and never let up, coming away with a 97-77 victory in the Sinulog Cup 2024 late Tuesday night at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The Sheermasters, a visiting team based in Ormoc, Leyte, got the jump on their young opponents, leading by 20, 34-14, after the first quarter. Even though the Mustangs whittled the deficit down to 11, 75-64, heading to the final period, the Sheermasters did not blink and responded with a 13-2 run at the start of the fourth to put the Mustangs away in this competition backed by the Sinulog Foundation Inc.

Forwards Joshua dela Cerna and James Tempra had 15 points apiece for OCCCI, while Adamson Soaring Falcons standout Cedric Manzano added 13 points. Ted Saga and Jim Brent Taala added nine points each for the Sheermasters.

Earl Laniton led CRMC with 18 points, while Josiah Roa had 16 points and eight boards.

Action in the Sinulog Cup continues Wednesday with another four-game bill. Defending champions EGS opens the hostilities with a match against Team Khalifa at 3 p.m., followed by a tiff between Z’Nars Jewelry and CRMC at 4:30 p.m.

Chase Tower Runs will battle OCCCI at 6 p.m. while the UNBL All-Stars and the University of Cebu do battle at 7:30 p.m. (JNP)