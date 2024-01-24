OCCCI rallies to stun Chase Tower Runs in the Sinulog Cup 2024

The OCCCI Sheermasters rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth period to thwart Chase Tower Runs (CTR), 85-83, in the Sinulog Cup 2024 on Wednesday night at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The victory pushed OCCCI’s record to 2-0 in this tournament, while CTR is at the other end of the spectrum, with a 0-2 card.

The Sheermasters, a team based in Ormoc, Leyte, faced a 72-62 deficit in the early goings of the fourth but fought back and pulled to within three, 77-74, after back-to-back triples by fearless guard Kobe Palencia.

CTR stayed steady and remained in front, 82-76, after a deuce by Jimboy Pasturan, but OCCCI was relentless and tied the game at 82-all after baskets by James Tempra, Cedric Manzano, and Jimpaul Amistoso, time down to 43 seconds.

CTR’s Dondon Hontiveros was then fouled by Tempra, sending him to the line, but the normally unflappable veteran missed the first before making the second for a slim 83-82 lead with only 25 ticks remaining.

OCCCI answered back with a layup by Manzano off a nice pass by Joshua Yerro to regain the lead, 84-83. Hontiveros then missed a triple on the other end, and CTR was forced to foul Tempra, who split his charities to give OCCCI an 85-83 lead with only 3.1 seconds left in the game.

CTR had a chance to win the game, but Hontiveros couldn’t make the triple as time expired.

Manzano had 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Palencia added 18 markers.

CTR was led by Shane Menina, who had 18 points.