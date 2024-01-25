OCCCI Sheermasters drops Z’Nars Jewelry to nab top spot in Bracket B

THE OCCCI Sheermasters captured the top seed in Bracket B after defeating the Z’Nars Jewelry, 92-76, in the final day of the elimination round of the Sinulog Cup 2024 on Wednesday afternoon, January 24, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

OCCCI, a team out of Ormoc, Leyte, grabbed control of the game late in the third as they embarked on a 16-6 run that gave them a 64-53 lead heading to the fourth period. The Sheermasters poured it on and raised their lead to 16, 80-64, before cruising to their third win in as many games.

Former University of the Visayas standout Jancork Cabahug led OCCCI with 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Adamson Soaring Falcons big man Cedric Manzano had 14 points and 10 rebounds. UV Green Lancers point guard Jimpaul Amistoso chipped in 13 markers even as James Tempra fired in 10 points and seven rebounds.

The veteran-laden Z’Nars Jewelry couldn’t get anything going offensively and shot only 40 percent from the field.

Emman Calo had 23 points for Z’Nars, while JB Bahio tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds.

OCCCI will face off against the second-ranked team in Bracket A in the semifinals on Thursday, January 25.

Z’Nars, on the other hand, will battle the top-seed of Bracket in the knockout stage.