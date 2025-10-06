OCD 7 to donors: Coordinate for organized relief distribution

THE Office of Civil Defense in Central Visayas (OCD 7) has called on individual donors and organizations to coordinate with authorities before distributing relief goods to ensure organized and efficient delivery to affected communities.

OCD 7 Director Joel Erestain emphasized the importance of a systematic approach to relief operations, warning that uncoordinated efforts could cause accidents on major roads and result in uneven distribution of aid.

“OCD Central Visayas urges donors to coordinate with authorities for organized relief distribution,” reads a portion of OCD 7 statement posted on OCD Central Office Facebook page on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

“Nakikiusap tayo. May nakikita ako na mga truck, biglang titigil sa gitna ng daan— namimigay. Sana ayusin na lang natin. Kasi kung sino 'yung mga [ibang] nangangailangan talaga [din], 'di na naaabutan kasi wala [naman] sila sa kalye. At kung doon sa kalye lang, minsan baka mag-cause pa ng aksidente. Lalong-lalo na pag nasa highway. Kanina lang, papunta tayo dito, ewan ko kung napansin nila, biglang may tumigil, tapos nagbigayan. Delikado ’yan,” Erestain said.

The agency has also issued a public advisory encouraging donors to coordinate with the local government units (LGUs) of affected areas or directly with the Incident Management Team (IMT) at the Bogo City Central Terminal.

“We encourage the public to coordinate with the LGUs affected or directly coordinate with the Incident Management Team/Incident Command Post located at the Bogo City Central Terminal. We encourage the public to lessen the distribution in major thoroughfares to avoid traffic congestion or accidents. Thank you for your continued support and understanding,” the OCD advisory read.

Erestain expressed gratitude to all donors for their willingness to help, reiterating that coordination with authorities ensures that relief operations — both from the government and private sector — are conducted safely and efficiently. (CDF)