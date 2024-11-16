OCD chief calls for complete river basin plan

OFFICE of the Civil Defense (OCD) Administrator Ariel Nepomuceno is pushing for a long-term integrated and comprehensive solution per river basin to prevent massive floodings in the future.

He said at least 18 major river basins must be prioritized, starting with the Bicol River Basin as directed by President Marcos.

“Tingnan na rin ng mabuti iyong Cagayan River Basin at dito sa Pasig, Marikina River Basin, kasi iyan iyong laging napakaraming pinsala na dinudulot sa atin (Let’s take a closer look at the Cagayan River Basin and in Pasig, the Marikina River Basin, which causes major damage),” he said at the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City.

By comprehensive and integrated, Nepomuceno said it will be a combination of engineering solutions.

“Meaning, elevated dams to provide not just electricity but also flood control,” he said.

As Super Typhoon Pepito is forecast by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration to be “catastrophic,” President Marcos has directed the OCD to ensure that evacuation centers are flood-free and safe from landslides.

“Ang tanong niya (Marcos) nga at utos, siguraduhin naman na ang evacuation centers ay nasa lugar na siyang hindi mapipinsala o tatamaan ng baha o ng landslide (His order was to ensure that evacuation centers are not in areas that may be flooded or have landslide risks),” he said.

Nepomuceno said local government units and the Department of Public Works and Highways are conducting assessments in all evacuation centers.

“Libo-libo naman iyang evacuation centers, kasama na iyong eskuwelahan. Meaning, iyong mga bagong itatayong evacuation centers ay dapat sumunod na doon sa pag-iwas doon sa mga (Thousands of evacuation areas including schools. Meaning, future construction of evacuation centers must be away from) landslide-prone areas, storm surge prone areas or flood-prone areas,” he said. / PNA