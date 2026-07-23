Ocean economy grows 5.3% to P1.08T in 2025

THE Philippines’ ocean economy expanded by 5.3 percent in 2025, with its gross value added (GVA) reaching P1.08 trillion from P1.02 trillion in 2024, reflecting the sector’s growing contribution to national output and employment.

Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed ocean-based activities accounted for 3.8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) at current

prices in 2025.

Among the industry’s major segments, marine safety, surveillance and resource management posted the fastest growth at 31.7 percent, followed by marine insurance at 29.6 percent and sea-based transportation and storage at 10.8 percent.

Ocean fishing remained the largest contributor to the ocean economy, accounting for 24.1 percent of total ocean-based GVA. It was followed by the manufacture of ocean-based products with a 21.3-percent share, sea-based transportation and storage at 16.3 percent, and coastal accommodation and food and beverage service activities at 12.1 percent.

Employment in ocean-based industries also increased, rising 3.4 percent to 2.46 million workers in 2025 from 2.38 million a year earlier.

Ocean-based activities accounted for 5 percent of the country’s total employment during the year.

Ocean fishing remained the biggest employer, accounting for 37.8 percent of all ocean-based jobs. Sea-based transportation and storage followed with a 23.6-percent share, while coastal accommodation and food and beverage service activities contributed 21.7 percent of total employment in the sector./ KOC