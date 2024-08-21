OCM assures regular scale checks

CEBU City Market authorities have assured the public of a regular random check on weighing scales in the public markets.

On Monday, August 19, 2024, more than 600 defective weighing scales were destroyed at the Cebu City Hall’s Plaza Sugbo.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said destroyed weighing scales can be sold as scrap metal.

Garcia said that, ultimately, they always want the weighing scales to be right and that consumers will not be lied to in the markets.

Robert Barquilla, operations head of the Office of the City Markets (OCM) said that in order for the OCM to ensure the weighing scales of the vendors in the markets are in good condition, the weighing scales need to be sealed by the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO).

Barquilla said that if the weighing scales are short or in excess of 50 grams, they will confiscate them and let the CTO recalibrate them so that they can be used by the vendors, provided that they pay their P500 penalty.

He said that 50g short or excess is just manageable.

“Mosubra na gani og 50g, moabot na gani og 100g or more, ato na gyud iconfiscate ang timbangan, dili na nato irelease (If it exceeds 50g, if it reaches 100g or more, we will confiscate the weighing scale, and we’ll not release it),” he added.

When asked how often the OCM inspects the markets, Barquilla said that they do Operation Timbangan daily on a random basis. The enforcement team roams around the markets within the city to check the weighing scales.

Barquilla said that one of their procedures for checking the weighing scales is to see if the plastic cover is still in place. If not, he said that they would confiscate it because the vendor may already have tampered with the gauge.

Barquila said that once the vendor is apprehended thrice, one will be suspended from selling goods for one or two weeks depending on their violations. / JPS