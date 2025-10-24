October 30 deadline for pigpen transfer from Mantuyong to Labogon

THE Mandaue City Government has set a final deadline of October 30, 2025, for the transfer of pigpens from Barangay Mantuyong to Barangay Labogon to improve sanitation and address community complaints about foul odor.

Mandaue City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said this decision was finalized during a meeting on October 22, 2025, during a courtesy call with Mantuyong officials, including the barangay captain and councilors.

“This has been a long-standing issue, but finally, we are implementing the relocation. The deadline for the transfer of all pigpens from Barangay Mantuyong to Barangay Labogon is October 30. In fact, the process has already started, and some have begun setting up in the new area,” Malig-on said.

He added that he plans to personally visit the new location in Labogon next week on behalf of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano to check the relocation’s progress.

“I want to see it for myself. Finally, the residents of Barangay Mantuyong can be relieved from the unpleasant smell and waste caused by the pigpens near the creek. Once the transfer is complete, the area in Mantuyong will be cleaned up,” he said.

Malig-on also explained that the City Government is currently seeking a partner through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to improve the slaughterhouse facilities in Barangay Labogon, though he admitted the process will take time.

“Mayor Ouano really wants to rehabilitate the slaughterhouse in Labogon, but as we know, finding a private partner and going through the PPP process takes time. The mayor, however, does not want to wait too long without doing anything. So, for now, we have taken temporary measures while still moving forward with the relocation,” he said.

He emphasized that the move was conducted through negotiation and coordination with the affected owners, who agreed to transfer their pigpens to Labogon.

“It’s a win-win situation for everyone. The city government has provided a place for them to relocate, and they have agreed to move. They will be renting space in Barangay Labogon, although this still requires an ordinance from the City Council,” Malig-on said.

The administrator also highlighted the environmental and health reasons for the transfer. He noted that waste from the Mantuyong pigpens had been flowing into the nearby creek, causing a strong odor that reached the old market area and affected passersby and exercisers.

“The smell from the creek has reached the market area. Imagine trying to jog in the morning with that strong odor. This relocation is really for the good of the community,” he said.

Malig-on added that aside from cleaning up the affected site, the City Government also plans to beautify the surroundings of Barangay Mantuyong once the pigpens are removed. (ABC)